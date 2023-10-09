Addison caught six of nine targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 loss to Kansas City.

After failing to catch a pass last week against the Panthers, Addison bounced back and led the Vikings in receptions and yardage while grabbing his third TD in five NFL games on a five-yard toss from Kirk Cousins late in the second quarter. The rookie wideout emerged as Cousins' most reliable option in the fourth quarter while Justin Jefferson was sidelined with a hamstring injury, and if Jefferson isn't ready to return in Week 6 against the Bears, Addison could be in line for a big performance.