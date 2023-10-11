Addison could see additional targets and snaps over Minnesota's next four games after No. 1 receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Addison and K.J. Osborn are likely to see more looks than usual while Jefferson -- who averaged 10.6 targets per game through the first five weeks of the season -- recovers from his hamstring injury. The rookie already has been a strong contributor to Minnesota's offense with more than 50 yards in four of his first five games to go along with three touchdowns, though he also had a game with no catches Week 4 at Carolina (when Kirk Cousins attempted only 19 passes). Jefferson will miss his first game this Sunday against a leaky Chicago defense that has given up 31.4 points per game, so Addison will have a nice opportunity to step up immediately. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that he expects to "hit the gas" with Addison this week, noting that everything with the 21-year-old has been positive since he was drafted apart from his July citation for excessive speeding, per Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.