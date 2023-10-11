Addison could see additional opportunities over the next four weeks, as Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports that Justin Jefferson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Addison and K.J. Osborn are likely to see additional volume while Jefferson -- who's averaging 10.6 targets per game -- recovers. In his first five NFL games, Addison has scored three touchdowns, but the 2023 first-round pick was also held without a catch in one game. The first game of Jefferson's IR stint coincides with Sunday's matchup against a leaky Chicago defense that's giving up 31.4 PPG, so Addison will have a nice opportunity to step up immediately.