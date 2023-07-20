Addison was cited Thursday for driving 140 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Speeding tickets don't usually lead to league discipline, but this one will get the NFL's attention and might eventually lead to a fine and/or a suspension. The 23rd overall pick in this year's draft was cited around 3:00 a.m. CT on Thursday for speeding and reckless driving, three days before rookies report to Vikings training camp. Addison isn't off to the best start in the NFL, first missing spring practices with an undisclosed injury and now dealing with a legal problem.