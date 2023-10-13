Addison (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears.

Addison's practice reps were managed Wednesday and Thursday, but his full session Friday clears the way for him to enter the Vikings' Week 6 matchup with no restrictions. The rookie first-round pick had already played north of 70 percent of the snaps on offense in three of the team's first five games, but his playing time and target volume should tick up further Sunday after star wideout Justin Jefferson (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. With Jefferson set to miss at least the next four games, the Vikings will likely turn to the likes of Addison, fellow wideouts K.J. Osborn and Brandon Powell and tight end T.J. Hockenson to pick up the slack in the passing attack.