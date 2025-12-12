default-cbs-image
Addison (Achilles) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Addison was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, with no indication of doubt about his availability for the upcoming game. He hasn't done much with J.J. McCarthy at the helm this season, but McCarthy is coming off his best performance of the season and facing a vulnerable Cowboys defense.

