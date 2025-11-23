Addison failed to bring in his only target in the Vikings' 23-6 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Addison's opportunities were part of the collateral damage of J.J. McCarthy's utterly forgettable afternoon, one where he threw for just 87 yards and two interceptions. The speedy wideout was essentially ignored in the passing game, logging his lowest target total of the season. While it was be accurate to say there's nowhere to go but up for Addison in a Week 13 road battle against the Seahawks, the matchup is certainly less than appealing on paper.