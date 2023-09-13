Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said he thinks Addison's role will expand as the season progresses, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The first-round pick debuted as Minnesota's No. 3 receiver in a 20-17 loss to Tampa, playing 56 percent of snaps while Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn both were above 90 percent. It was enough for Addison to have a productive day, as he ran 35 routes (67 percent share) and caught four of six targets for 61 yards and a TD. Osborn had the same number of targets and a mere 3-31-0 receiving line on 43 routes, but it's nonetheless possible scheme familiarity and blocking keep him in the No. 2 role -- at least in terms of snaps -- for a portion of the season. It's also possible the Vikings promote Addison as soon as Thursday against Philadelphia or Week 3 against the Chargers.