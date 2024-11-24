Addison recorded eight receptions on nine targets for 162 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 overtime win over the Bears.

Addison posted both the highest yardage and reception total of his career against a Bears' secondary that has regularly shut down opposing wide receivers. He did the majority of his damage on receptions of 69 and 45 yards, and he showed impressive balance for a long run after the catch down the sideline on the former play. Addison also found the endzone for the second consecutive game on a two-yard catch early in the second quarter. While Justin Jefferson will remain the top priority in the Minnesota offense, Addison's performance shows the ability to make opposing defenses pay when they focus on taking Jefferson out of the game.