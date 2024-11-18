Addison was unable to return to Sunday's 23-13 win over the Titans after he experienced cramping in one of his legs during the fourth quarter of the contest, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Due in part to the cramping issue, Addison played only 44 of the Vikings' 73 offensive snaps, with his 60 percent share marking his second-lowest rate of the season. The wideout still came through with three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on eight targets before exiting the game. Addison should be ready to go for next Sunday's contest in Chicago, where he'll likely see his snap share rise back to its typical 80-to-95 percent range.