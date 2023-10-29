Addison caught seven of eight targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Packers.

The rookie wideout caught a 20-yard strike from Kirk Cousins (Achilles) in the third quarter for the Vikings' final points of the afternoon, extending his TD streak to four games and giving Addison seven touchdowns in his first eight NFL games. Unfortunately for the Vikings' passing game, Cousins' day ended early with what's feared to be a torn Achilles that would cost the QB the rest of the season. If that's the case, Addison will likely be catching passes from fellow rookie Jalen Hall in Week 9 against the Falcons, with veteran backup Nick Mullins (back) not eligible to come off IR until at least Week 10.