Addison secured three of four targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 37-10 loss to the Chargers on Thursday night.

The Vikings' offense had a mostly forgettable performance as the final score indicates, but Addison still found a way to continue making an impact by recording a four-yard touchdown catch with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Addison has scored twice over his first four games after the delayed start to his season, and he's likely to have his first regular-season opportunity to work with J.J. McCarthy (ankle) as his quarterback in a Week 9 road matchup against the Lions on Sunday, Nov. 2.