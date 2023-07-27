Addison was a full practice participant Wednesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

His first few months as a pro have been more eventful than he'd like, with Addison missing May/June practices due to an undisclosed injury and then in July receiving a citation for driving 140 miles per hour (in a 55 mph zone). He's apparently moved past the injury, and history suggests the NFL is unlikely to suspend him for a speeding violation that doesn't involve alcohol or other substances (especially if he can prove his reported claim that he was driving so fast because his dog had a health emergency). Early reports out of Minnesota camp have Jalen Nailor taking a lot of the first-team reps alongside Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn in three-wide sets, but Addison has plenty of time before Week 1 to push ahead of Nailor (and possibly Osborn as well).