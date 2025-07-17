Vikings' Jordan Addison: Gets fine and probation in DUI case
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Addison, who had a trial for his 2024 DUI citation on Tuesday in Superior Court of California, pleaded to a lesser offense and will pay a fine and be on probation according to his agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
With Addison's court case now complete, the NFL will likely weigh in soon on a possible suspension. Even though he pleaded to a lesser charge, he could still face discipline since the NFL's substance-abuse policy has a baseline punishment for a first-time DUI offense of a three-game suspension.
