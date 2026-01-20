Addison is no longer facing a misdemeanor trespassing charge stemming from his Jan. 12 arrest in Tampa after a Florida state attorney filed a termination of prosecution Tuesday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

With the charge being dropped, Addison is unlikely to face any discipline from the NFL. Addison has now had three brushes with the law since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2023, as he previously plead guilty to a misdemeanor speeding charge related to a July 2023 incident and was also arrested on a DUI charge in 2024. When available, the 23-year-old wideout has been in a complementary role behind No. 1 receiver Justin Jefferson, but Addison's off-field issues could play a part in whether Minnesota decides to exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie contract this spring. If exercised, the team option is expected to fully guarantee Addison around $17.5 million for the 2027 season, per OverTheCap.com.