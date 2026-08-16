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Vikings' Jordan Addison: Good to go in preseason opener

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Addison (thumb) caught his only target for eight yards in Saturday's 13-10 preseason win over the Giants.

The fourth-year wideout jammed his thumb early in training camp, but Addison was out there with the starters to begin the Vikings' preseason opener and hauled in his only look from new starting quarterback Kyler Murray. Addison has yet to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season and has seen his numbers steadily decline since a strong rookie campaign in 2023, but he could be headed for a rebound with Murray under center and Justin Jefferson still on hand to command attention from opposition secondaries.

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