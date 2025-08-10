Addison (suspension) caught three of four targets for 33 yards in Saturday's 20-10 preseason win over the Texans.

The third-year wideout was the top downfield option for J.J. McCarthy on Minnesota's opening drive, before both players checked out of the contest. Addison is facing a three-game suspension to begin the regular season (he's allowed to play in the preseason), but the chemistry he's establishing with McCarthy now should serve him well when he's eligible to make his 2025 debut in Week 4 against the Steelers. Addison hauled in 63 catches for 875 yards and nine TDs over 15 regular-season contests last year, and similar production should be achievable if McCarthy holds his own in his first NFL campaign.