Addison recorded four receptions on seven targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Saints.

The entirety of Addison's production came in the first half, as the Vikings jumped out to a 24-3 lead and were conservative in the final two quarters. While he was overshadowed by T.J. Hockenson, Addison earned at least seven targets and topped 50 yards for the fourth consecutive game. He's retained volume in two games without Kirk Cousins (Achilles), but the impending return of Justin Jefferson (hamstring) will change the dynamic of the offense.