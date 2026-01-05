Addison recorded an eight-yard reception on three targets in Sunday's 16-3 win over the Packers.

Top wideout Justin Jefferson (8-101-0 receiving line on 11 targets) was able to turn in a productive game against a Green Bay squad that was locked into the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs and resting several key players in Week 18, but there little target volume left over for Addison and the Vikings' other pass catchers as Minnesota cruised to an easy win. After serving a three-game suspension to begin his third NFL season, Addison suited up in each of the Vikings' final 14 contests and produced a 42-610-3 receiving line on 79 targets while adding 81 rushing yards and another score on two carries. Though his average of 14.5 yards per catch was a career-best market, Addison took a big step back in Year 3 in terms of touchdown and reception volume. He averaged just 3.0 catches and 0.29 touchdowns per game in 2025, well down from his averages of 4.16 and 0.63, respectively, through his first two seasons in the league. Subpar quarterback play from the likes of J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz (shoulder) and Max Brosmer was an obvious factor in Addison's downturn, and the wideout's outlook may not be dramatically better in 2026, barring drastic improvement from McCarthy or Minnesota looking outside the organization for an upgrade under center.