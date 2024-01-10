Addison caught four of eight targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Lions.

Addison and fellow wideout Justin Jefferson both played 93 percent of the Vikings' offensive snaps Sunday and dominated the overall target share among Minnesota pass catchers. After a bit of a slow start to his rookie season, Addison showed that he can be a key playmaker in the Minnesota passing attack alongside Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) heading into 2024. While playing in all 17 games in 2023, Addison finished with 70 receptions for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.