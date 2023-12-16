Addison caught six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns on six targets in the 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals on Saturday.

It was an improbable resurgence from Addison, as the rookie seemed likely to fall to the margins, as Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson were expected to claim the majority of Vikings' targets. Addison's talent was obvious early in his rookie year, but he had predictably struggled somewhat after the season-ending injury to Kirk Cousins. This game from Addison raises the hope that he might get on a roll again despite Cousins' absence. The Week 16 matchup with Detroit is likely a favorable one for Addison, who will look to score his 10th touchdown before his excellent rookie season concludes.