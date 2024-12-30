Addison recorded six receptions on eight targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-25 win over the Packers.

Addison continued to play a key complementary role to Justin Jefferson in the offense, with this performance marking his fourth straight game with at least eight targets -- a mark he hit only three times across his first 10 contests of the campaign. He made the most of the looks, first catching a pair of key passes that each went for 13 yards to set up Minnesota's first score of the game. Addison then made a trip of his own to the end zone on a nice diving catch from 13 yards away on the team's first offensive possession of the second half. Addison is closing the season strong by tallying at least six receptions in four of his last six games.