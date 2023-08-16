Coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Addison is in the concussion protocol, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Addison is experiencing some minor concussion symptoms following a fall during a two-minute drill earlier this week, which will sideline him until at least Monday. As a result, he appears as if he won't be available for Saturday's preseason contest against the Titans, giving him just one more chance to see game action before Week 1 on Saturday, Aug. 26 versus the Cardinals. In the meantime, K.J. Osborn and Jalen Reagor should get extra first-team reps during Addison's absence.
