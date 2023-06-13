Coach Kevin O'Connell said Tuesday that Addison (undisclosed) is expected to be healthy by the time training camp starts in late July, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Since getting banged-up during rookie minicamp in early May, Addison has been held out of OTAs and now the start of mandatory minicamp. The precautionary measure is understandable with the long term in mind, and when he's healthy, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Addison is slated to serve as a complement to top wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the Vikings' passing game.