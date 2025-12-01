Addison finished with five receptions on 10 targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 26-0 loss to Seattle.

Third-string QB Max Brosmer struggled to deliver the ball to his top receivers in the first start of his career, instead throwing four picks while limiting WR Justin Jefferson to a career-low four yards. Addison led the Vikings in targets (10), but his quarterback's erratic play resulted in a forgettable line outside of PPR formats. It was, however, a marked improvement over the bagel the 23-year-old posted in last week's box score versus the Packers. Minnesota's entire passing attack takes a major hit with Brosmer under center, even with how poorly J.J. McCarthy (concussion) has played up until this point, so Addison's value will improve from poor to risky if his starting quarterback can return against Washington next Sunday.