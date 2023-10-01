Addison was not targeted in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Panthers.

Addison's goose egg came while quarterback Kirk Cousins managed just 139 passing yards and threw two interceptions, including one that was returned 99 yards for a touchdown. Besides star wideout Justin Jefferson, no Minnesota player caught more than two passes, so Addison wasn't alone in his Week 4 struggles. With a matchup against the high-powered Chiefs next Sunday, Addison could be featured more in order for the Vikings to keep pace.