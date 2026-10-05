Addison caught four of six targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Dolphins. He added minus-1 yard on his only carry.

With Justin Jefferson (ankle) out of commission, Addison was expected to step up as Kyler Murray's top downfield option. Instead, it was tight end T.J. Hockenson who emerged as the veteran QB's favorite target, posting a 13-119-0 line. Jefferson may not be sidelined for long, and with Hockenson now building chemistry with Murray, there may not be much volume left over for Addison in a lackluster passing attack. He'll look to make a bigger impact in a Week 5 road trip to New Orleans.