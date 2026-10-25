Addison caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Colts. He added three yards on his lone carry.

No Viking caught more than four passes on the afternoon, and Justin Jefferson was the only member of the team to see more than five targets, so Addison's poor numbers were more a result of his offense's struggles overall than his own performance. The fourth-year wideout has still has only one big game in his five appearances so far, with 90 of his 183 receiving yards and his only TD coming Week 3 against Tampa Bay. Addison will try to break out in Week 8 against a struggling Lions secondary.