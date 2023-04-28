The Vikings selected Addison in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 23rd overall.

Addison is slightly built at 5-foot-11, 173 pounds, but the former USC and Pittsburgh star produced at a level in college that makes his skill set beyond question. Addison's skill level is basically off the charts, otherwise he wouldn't have been able to catch 160 passes at Pittsburgh before turning 20 years old. It's highly unusual for a wide receiver to produce the volume Addison did at Pittsburgh (2,259 yards and 21 touchdowns) while maintaining the efficiency he did (68.4 percent catch rate, 9.7 yards per target). Because he's so light it's unlikely that Addison will bully anyone at the catch point, but his ability to separate from defenders and snatch the ball from the air is stuff you don't see often. Justin Jefferson is the unquestioned WR1 in Minnesota, but Addison could prove himself overqualified as a WR2 in time.