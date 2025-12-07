Addison caught four of seven targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Commanders.

With J.J. McCarthy back under center for the Vikings, Addison led the team in catches, targets and receiving yards, although all three of the QB's passing touchdowns went to tight ends instead of wideouts. Addison's yardage total was his highest since Week 7, and if McCarthy can stay healthy and gain confidence down the stretch, it would be good news for the team's entire passing attack. Addison could be positioned for a ceiling game in Week 15 against a vulnerable Cowboys defense.