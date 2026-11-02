Addison caught three of eight targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 19-15 loss to the Lions.

Addison's big play was a 51-yard catch over the top of the defense in the fourth quarter to set the offense up at the 10-yard line. T.J. Hockenson scored a go-ahead touchdown two plays later. Addison's eight targets on the day were one fewer than Justin Jefferson, but it was the former who paced the team in receiving yards. Playing in a Minnesota offense that doesn't push the ball down the field much or to its outside receivers, Addison has just 16 catches for 249 yards and one touchdown on 33 targets through six games this season. He'll be a WR4 with upside next Monday night against a leaky Bills secondary.