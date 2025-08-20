Addison left Wednesday's practice early with a potential hand/arm injury, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

He remained on the practice field as an observer, which is generally indicative of a minor injury. The larger concern for Addison's fantasy value is a three-game suspension to start the season, and it's become a bigger problem for the Vikings now that Justin Jefferson (hamstring) and Jalen Nailor (hand) have been missing practice. Jefferson, at least, seems to be moving in the right direction and gearing up to play Week 1.