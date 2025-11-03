Addison brought in two of four targets for 48 yards and rushed once for 16 yards in the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Addison's yardage total, modest as it was, led the Vikings on the afternoon, and he also made good use on his one rush attempt. The third-year wideout exceeded the 100-yard mark in two of his first three games after starting his season in Week 4 due to a suspension, but he's posted a modest 5-74-1 receiving line on eight targets over the last pair of contests. Sunday marked the first opportunity J.J. McCarthy and Addison had to work together in a regular-season setting, so the duo should continue building chemistry in a Week 10 home matchup against the Ravens.