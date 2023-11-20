Addison secured three of six targets for 44 yards in the Vikings' 21-20 loss to the Broncos on Sunday night.

Addison finished third in receiving yards despite checking in second in targets for the Vikings on the night, as he took a rare back seat to multiple pass catchers in a game that was played without Justin Jefferson (hamstring) available. Addison's catch and yardage tallies were his lowest over the last five games, and with Jefferson potentially set to return for a Week 12 Monday night clash against the Bears on Nov. 27, Addison could soon officially slot back into a No. 2 role.