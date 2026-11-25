Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Addison will be listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Addison is in recovery mode from the thumb injury that required surgery following a Nov. 15 practice, missing the last two games as a result. While an IR stint has been ruled out for Addison, O'Connell relayed Monday that the wide receiver is "progressing really well" but also isn't expected to play Sunday against the Falcons, according to Goessling. As long as Addison is sidelined, some combination of Jauan Jennings, Tai Felton and Myles Price will operate alonside top WR Justin Jefferson.