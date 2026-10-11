Addison (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to be inactive for the contest, Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports.

Addison and fellow starting wideout Justin Jefferson (ankle) are both carrying questionable tags into Sunday, though Jefferson is expected to play through his injury after completing a pregame workout. On the other hand, Addison apparently isn't feeling as healthy as the 1 p.m. ET kickoff approaches, and he looks poised to miss his first game of the season after a sore hamstring kept him from practicing Wednesday and limited his participation Thursday and Friday. Minnesota elevated wideouts Odell Beckham and Jeshaun Jones from the practice squad Saturday to provide the team with additional options at the position in Addison's expected absence.