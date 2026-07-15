Vikings' Jordan Addison: Maintains key role in WR corps

As the coming season approaches, Addison is set to maintain his key role alongside Justin Jefferson in a Minnesota WR corps that added Jauan Jennings this offseason, Rob Kleifield of the team's official site reports.

The Vikings exercised Addison's fifth-year option in April, with the 2023 first-rounder now under contract with the team through 2027. Over the course of 14 regular-season games in 2025, Addison recorded a 42-610-3 receiving line on 79 targets, but issues with drops and subpar QB play didn't help his cause in his third season as a pro. With signal caller Kyler Murray (formerly of the Cardinals) now on board and viewed as the favorite start in Week 1 over J.J. McCarthy, Addison profiles as a bounce-back candidate in 2026 if the potential QB change helps spark a Minnesota passing offense that was also bolstered by the addition of a viable WR3 in Jennings.