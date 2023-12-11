Addison caught two of three targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders.

Justin Jefferson (chest) left the game in the second quarter and didn't return, but Addison didn't see a significant increase in his production afterward -- in fact, the two wideouts finished the game with identical numbers. The rookie has now failed to score a touchdown or reach 70 receiving yards in five straight games since Kirk Cousins (Achilles) was lost for the season. It's not clear if Jefferson is headed for another lengthy absence, and the Vikings' QB situation is unsettled with Nick Mullens having replaced Joshua Dobbs in the fourth quarter, so Addison's fantasy outlook could be especially volatile heading into a Week 15 road clash with the Bengals.