Addison caught four of eight targets for 114 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Steelers in Dublin.

Seeing his first action of the season after serving a three-game suspension, Addison had a quiet first half but then turned busted coverage into an 81-yard gain late in the fourth quarter that set up a Jalen Nailor TD reception, as the Vikings tried to rally from a 21-6 deficit. Addison figures to be productive again in Week 5, facing a Browns defense in London that has been far more vulnerable through the air than on the ground to begin the year.