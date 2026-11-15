Addison (thumb), who listed is questionable for Sunday's contest at Green Bay, is in line to be a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Vikings will post their list of Week 10 inactives about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, so his status seemingly will come down to a pregame workout. He injured his thumb in practice Friday and thus was tagged as questionable ahead of the weekend. With Jauan Jennings (calf) already ruled out, Minnesota's remaining healthy wide receivers not named Justin Jefferson are Myles Price, Tai Felton and Jeshaun Jones.