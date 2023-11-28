Addison secured six of 10 targets for 39 yards in the Vikings' 12-10 loss to the Bears on Monday night.

Addison led the Vikings in receptions and targets but finished third in receiving yards. Outside of his game-long 14-yard grab, Addison averaged only 5.0 yards per reception, leading to his lowest tally in that category since his first encounter with the Bears back in Week 6. Justin Jefferson (hamstring) should have a good chance of returning to action for Minnesota's Week 14 road matchup against the Raiders following a Week 13 bye, so Addison could well see a downturn in targets beginning with that game.