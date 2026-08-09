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Vikings' Jordan Addison: Nearing full participation

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Addison (thumb) is expected to be close to a full participant at the Vikings' night practice Sunday, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Addison has been battling a thumb injury at practice throughout the week, but it has been considered to be a minor injury throughout the entire process. The wide receiver appears to be on track to be back to full health in the near future, and the earlier he can be back to 100 percent, the better, as Minnesota is in the midst of accessing who its starting quarterback will be in 2026.

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