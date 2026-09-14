Addison failed to record a catch on two targets in Sunday's 39-22 win over the Packers.

Addison was second on the team with his 28 routes, but his two targets were a distant fourth on the Vikings, trailing Justin Jefferson (nine), T.J. Hockenson (five) and Josh Oliver (four). Kyler Murray (concussion) was knocked out of the game in the first half, giving way to Carson Wentz, who had eyes for Jefferson and his tight ends. Addison gets a great on-paper matchup with the Bears' leaky secondary next Sunday, but the wideout will be hard to trust for fantasy lineups.