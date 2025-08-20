Addison (suspension) did not sustain a significant injury upon departing Wednesday's practice early and will have no limitations going forward, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Addison appeared to hurt his hand or arm Wednesday, resulting in his spending the rest of practice off the field as an observer. That he's avoided any sort of serious issue is an especially positive development considering that Justin Jefferson (hamstring) and Jalen Nailor (hand) are both currently nursing injuries of their own. Jefferson, at least, returned to practice Monday and has begun ramping up his activity level with the goal of being fully healthy for Week 1 against the Bears on Monday, Sept. 8. Addison, for his part, will miss time early in the regular season due to his three-game suspension, though he'll be allowed to suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Titans if coach Kevin O'Connell decides to play his starters.