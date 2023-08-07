K.J. Osborn is listed as the No. 2 wide receiver ahead of Addison on Minnesota's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason. Osborn may get more snaps this season as the team's "F" receiver as he'll frequently be used as a blocker, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Osborn may also be listed ahead of Addison to begin the preseason as the team may give deference to the veteran. It's also possible Osborn plays more snaps on offense this year, but Addison gets more targets. Addison has looked sharp in camp so far with good chemistry with quarterback Kirk Cousins, so we wouldn't be too worried about this early preseason listing. Still, Addison's ability to be used in run blocking could be something to watch to ensure he gets more playing time.