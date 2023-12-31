Addison (ankle) remains listed as questionable but will be available to play Sunday against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Rapoport previously reported that Addison was viewed as week-to-week after the wideout sustained an ankle sprain in the Vikings' 30-24 loss to the Lions last Sunday, the rookie ended up making swifter progress in his recovery than anticipated. After sitting out Wednesday's walk-through, Addison concluded Week 17 prep with a pair of limited practices to create more optimism that he would be available for Sunday. Addison has experienced no apparent setbacks coming out of Friday's practice, so he looks as though he'll be officially cleared to play upon the release of the Vikings' inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. While Justin Jefferson is locked in as the unquestioned No. 1 pass catcher for newly installed starting quarterback Jaren Hall, Addison and K.J. Osborn could both be in store for larger target shares than normal with standout tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) out for the season.