Addison caught one of three targets for 22 yards in Thursday's 24-13 preseason loss to the Seahawks.

Addison nearly secured a nice gain with a toe drag along the sideline in the first quarter, but the play was ruled out of bounds. His first NFL catch came on the first play of the second quarter and resulted in a 22-yard gain. Despite this uninspiring stat line in his NFL debut, the 2023 first-round pick projects to play a prominent role in his rookie season. After seeing limited action Thursday, Addison may get more usage in Minnesota's second preseason game, Aug. 19 against Tennessee.