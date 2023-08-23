Coach Kevin O'Connell said Wednesday that Addison cleared the concussion protocol, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

In his return to team drills at Wednesday's joint practice with the Cardinals, Addison mixed in with the Vikings' No. 1 offense in three-wide sets and even made a nice touchdown catch in traffic, per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. After spending exactly one week in the protocol for head injuries, Addison appears to be good to go moving forward, but it remains to be seen if he'll see action in Minnesota's preseason finale Saturday against Arizona.