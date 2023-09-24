Addison recorded six receptions on eight targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Chargers.

Addison had only one target and no receptions in the first half despite Kirk Cousins taking to the air 20 times. That changed in the second half, as he took on an expanded role while working primarily in short areas of the field. While it wasn't his biggest statistical performance of the season, Addison garnered a season-best eight targets and should continue to see his role in the offense grow.