Addison recorded three receptions on 11 targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Ravens.

Addison earned double-digit targets for the second time this season, though he struggled to get on the same page with J.J. McCarthy. Addison has now been held under 50 receiving yards in four of six games this season, including both with McCarthy. He's likely to be a boom or bust receiver moving forward, with Week 11 presenting an exploitable matchup against the Bears.